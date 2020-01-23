Honeywell donates $500K for new Men’s Shelter in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Honeywell is wasting no time helping its new community. The company announced its new corporate headquarters would be in Charlotte last year.
Thursday, it announced a $500,000 donation to the Men’s Shelter of Charlotte to help replace its Statesville Avenue shelter.
The new facility will go next to the current shelter and will look like the recently renovated location on North Tryon Street. Instead of a room of bunk beds, they will offer privacy in pods. It will also offer more space, which is especially needed during cold weeks like this week.
“We’ve had beyond our 410 beds, we’ve had 150 people sleeping on mats on the floor,” CEO Liz Clasen-Kelly said.
More guests can also mean more crime. According to CMPD, two people stabbed a 62-year-old man staying at the N. Tryon location Monday night.
“How they get past individuals who are wanding them with a knife in their pocket I don’t know,” former guest Harrison Ervin said.
Ervin stayed in the shelter during his 15 years of homelessness and saw his fair share of violence.
“We’re still reviewing the incident and reviewing policy and procedures,” Clasen-Kelly said.
She says they’re considering how to increase safety.
“We have, at different times in our agency’s history, had security guards and that’s something under review,” Clasen-Kelly said.
They are also adding resources to the new facility like on-site classes and a media lab to make it easier for guests to find employment. It is aimed to help more guests like Erwin.
“I was able to get a voucher and they landed me in an apartment, and I’m happy about it,” Ervin said.
Honeywell’s donation brings the total dollar amount committed to $2.7 million.
The project will cost $4.4 million, which is why they are continuing fundraising. They hope to break ground this spring so that guests can move in before the end of next winter.
