Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson capped his long-awaited NBA debut by scoring 17 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and stirring the crowd into a frenzy only to see his team come up short. LaMarcus Aldridge had 32 points and 14 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 20 points and the San Antonio Spurs withstood Williamson's late surge for a 121-117 victory over New Orleans. Williamson had spent the past three months rehabilitating from arthroscopic knee surgery. His fourth-quarter surge included four 3-pointers to go with an alley-oop lay-up, a put-back and a free throw.
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw is trying to build an NFL future. The highly rated prospect never forgets his difficult past though. Kinlaw is one of the top prospects in this week's Senior Bowl and a potential high first-round pick. He says growing up in Washington, D.C., he and his family at times lived in a basement with no running water or electricity after immigrating from Trinidad and Tobago. The first-team All-American says his humble beginnings drives him to play with a different kind of aggression.
UNDATED (AP) — Carolina Panthers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is sending a U.S. Marine to the Super Bowl. McCaffrey is teaming up with USAA and the Marine Corps Association & Foundation to send Sgt. Maj. Luis “Chino” Leiva to the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 2 in Miami. McCaffrey this season became the third player in NFL history with at least 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season. He will meet with Leiva and other military members during Super Bowl weekend. A New York native and a Baltimore Ravens fan, Leiva is currently stationed in Jacksonville, North Carolina.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Retired NFL star Julius Peppers, retired NBA player Muggsy Bogues and current North Carolina football coach Mack Brown headline this spring’s class of inductees to the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame. The 12-person class also includes former Boston Red Sox player Trot Nixon and college basketball TV analyst Debbie Antonelli. The class will be formally inducted May 1 to the hall, which is housed at the North Carolina Museum of History. Peppers and Bogues both played for instate college and professional teams. Brown is in his second stint as coach of the Tar Heels.
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Tyrece Radford made a short jumper with 0.4 seconds left in the second overtime and Virginia Tech sent North Carolina to its fifth consecutive loss, 79-77. Radford got the ball with the clock winding down after the Tar Heels tied it with 9.7 seconds left, drove into the lane and made his only field goal of the game. Landers Nolley scored 22 points and Jalen Cone 18 for the Hokies. Garrison Brooks scored 28 points and Justin Pierce had 15 for the Tar Heels. UNC lost its sixth consecutive conference game for the first time in program history.
BOSTON (AP) — NHL teams are realizing that a backup goaltender is an important position these days. With back-to-backs and travel, the starter needs a rest. And the No. 2 guy really proves his worth if the starter gets injured. Four goalies who were selected to the All-Star Game are injured. Some teams are down to their third guy. Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy just knows he's glad he had Jaroslav Halak ready to go when Tuukka Rask was injured.