Fort Mill School Board approves dress code policy update

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - At the Jan. 21, Fort Mill School Board meeting, the administration presented updates to the student dress policy to provide clarification on portions of the policy and changes in response to the parent feedback survey.
The board voted to approve the dress code. The administration will now begin the implementation process, which will include staff training.
School officials say the new dress code policy is designed to be gender neutral and will be implemented consistently in all schools.
“Dress code violations will be handled with dignity, discretion and respect toward all students by school staff members throughout the district,” a statement on the district’s website reads.
You can view the policy below. According to the website, changes marked in yellow were part of the policy changes presented at the first reading and changes marked in green were made following the parent feedback survey.
In the fall of 2019, the Fort Mill school district announced that it was reviewing its student dress code following parent and student complaints that the policy unfairly targeted girls.
Fort Mill parents created an online petition to ”create a fair and realistic dress code for students in Fort Mill public schools.” It had been signed by more than 5,000 people. The parents’ efforts started after Fort Mill resident Mindy Neal’s 13-year-old daughter Amaya Neal was pulled out of class for dress code violations multiple times during the first week of school.
