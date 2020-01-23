Former N.C. elementary school teacher accused of spanking student with disability

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An employee with Alexander County Schools in North Carolina was charged after deputies say she assaulted a student with a disability.
Dottie Lynn Bailey, 45, is charged with misdemeanor assault on a handicapped person. Investigators say Bailey is accused of “assaulting and striking" a student with a disability "by forcefully grabbing her arm and spanking her bottom” on December 13.
District officials confirmed Bailey was a teacher at Hiddenite Elementary School until she resigned in December.
Bailey was formally charged on Jan. 16 when she turned herself in to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. She was given a $5,000 bond.
No further information has been released.
