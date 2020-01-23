First Alert: Wet end to the workweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re still dry today, but cloud cover will gradually lower and thicken as the day unfolds. Afternoon readings will rebound to near 50°, which is better than where we’ve been all this week, but that’s still a little below average for this time of the year.
Dry conditions prevail this evening before rain moves in overnight. There may be just a touch of sleet or freezing rain in the mountains predawn Friday, where lows will be near 32°. As for the rest of us, it will just be plain rain overspreading the area with lows in the 30s, but safely above freezing.
A first alert has been issued for Friday, as rain falls for the better part of the day and impacts both the morning and afternoon commutes. As for temperatures, most of Friday will be spent in the chilly 40s, though we may inch up above 50° late in the day.
Friday’s rain will total about an inch or so and there may even be a few thunder rumbles along the I-85 corridor before it tapers down rapidly Friday evening.
As for the weekend, there should be a good deal of sunshine around both days with lows in the 30s and highs in the low to mid 50s, though a gusty breeze may make it feel a bit cooler than that.
Dry weather is forecast for Monday and Tuesday before another rain chance arrives late Wednesday. Highs will hold in the 50s with lows staying in the 30s.
Hope you have a great Thursday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
