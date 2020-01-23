Death investigation underway after 18-year-old found shot in Kannapolis home

January 23, 2020 at 7:49 AM EST - Updated January 23 at 8:02 AM

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was found with a gunshot wound inside a home in Kannapolis early Thursday morning, sparking a death investigation.

Kannapolis police say they were called to a home on Cottage Road around 1 a.m. where they found an 18-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers attempted to provide life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.

Kannapolis police ask anyone with information to call officials at 704-920-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 704-932-7463.

The man’s name has not been released.

