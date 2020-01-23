Daycare surprises soldier returning from Middle East as he picks up his 5-year-old daughter

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Robbie Martin got quite the surprise Thursday afternoon.
He has been home from the Middle East for a couple of days, but CrossPoint Baptist School, where 5-year-old Finley attends daycare, wanted to show him some love Thursday afternoon (Jan. 23). When Martin came in to pick up little Finley from daycare, the entire school was there to show their support and say thanks.
“One of our teachers just wanted to do something to welcome him back home and to show our support and appreciation for the family, because it’s not been just the family, the school has rallied behind the family over the last year. So we wanted an opportunity to show him how much we appreciate his service and his sacrifice,” said Caitlyn Guiffreda with CrossPoint Baptist School.
Martin says things like FaceTime and text messages make being away a little easier on soldiers, but judging by the hug Finley gave him, she’d rather have her dad at home.
