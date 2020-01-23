Crime Stoppers: Police looking for men who robbed hotel patrons in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are trying to identify two men who are suspected of robbing multiple people in a southwest Charlotte hotel.
The incident happened Jan. 8 around 7:30 p.m. at the America’s Best Value Inn on Nations Ford Road.
“The two suspects walked up to the hotel room, knocked on the door. The victims opened the door and that’s when the two suspects went into the hotel room with the weapons drawn and demanded money from the victims,” explained Detective Adrian Johnson with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.
Johnson said the suspects were able to get away with stolen cash and a pocket knife. He thinks the men headed toward a nearby neighborhood after the robbery.
The detective said he is unsure if the theft was targeted.
“We’re not sure. It could have been targeted, but we don’t want to say that,” said Johnson. “It could have been a random thing. We’re not sure how many doors that they knocked on, but this was a room that they happened to get someone to come to the door and open the door.”
Johnson noted that the hotel is located in a section of the city that police recently highlighted as a hot spot for crime. He said police have been seeing more crime happen in the Nations Ford Road/Arrowood Road corridor.
“We tend to see a lot of robberies, a lot of breaking and entering, and the violent crime has gone up since last year,” said Johnson.
He is hopeful someone from the community can help police identify the suspects in this particular case.
“I’m very confident in our community that they are going to step up and do the right thing and we look forward to hearing from them,” said Johnson.
He thinks the suspects are between 5’9” and 6’ tall. They were both wearing hooded sweatshirts during the alleged incident.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.