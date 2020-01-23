Cold air will give way to rainfall and a First Alert Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Well we have bottomed out this week in terms of cold air with the previous two mornings reaching 23 degrees for the low temperature.
Not to say it will be pleasant out the door on Thursday morning as lows will still easily dip down into the 20s again.
But after two straight days in the 30s during the afternoon hours, we bounced back into the mid and upper 40s on Wednesday. These milder temperatures will hang around going forward.
A few high clouds showed up on Wednesday and expect to see clouds increase more on Thursday in advance of rainfall taking aim at us for Friday. It will begin in the mountains and foothills during the morning hours and then shift into the Piedmont of NC/SC during the afternoon and evening hours.
For anyone concerned about the weekend, the rain should move out quickly Saturday morning and set up a dry and fairly pleasant weekend. A little snow will return to the mountains over the weekend, but with or without, ski conditions should be in good shape.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
