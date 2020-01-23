Charlotte firefighters work to control warehouse blaze

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte firefighters were called out to the 1800 block of North Tryon Street after witnesses say they spotted smoke and flames coming from the rooftop of a large warehouse.
Crews arrived and accessed the inside of the building as well as the membrane roof and were able to bring the flames under control quickly.
While the investigation isn’t complete, fire officials tell WBTV the building was in the middle of ongoing renovations. Workers were on the roof top just before fire started doing repair work.
Medic says no one was injured. We will continue to check in with officials and bring you the latest updates as they come in.
