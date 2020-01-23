Caldwell County man arrested on sexual exploitation of a minor charges

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man in Lenoir was arrested Wednesday after a months-long investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation Computer Crimes Unit.
Martin Van Driver, 55, is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Investigators have not released many details about the alleged crimes, but said the investigation began in October, 2019.
“We will continue to remain vigilant in the fight against exploitation of children and will use all assets available to strengthen the fight,” said Sheriff Alan C. Jones following Driver’s arrest.
Driver was arrested and taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center and placed under a $500,000 bond.
No further information has been released.
