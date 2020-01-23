Beloved family-owned country store, McGill’s, closing after 132 years in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - An iconic and beloved country store in York County has announced it’s closing its doors after serving the community for more than 130 years.
McGill’s Store, on the corner of Hwy 161 and Hwy 55 in York, opened in 1888. The family-owned general store has become a staple for anyone travelling the country roads and looking for a bite to eat, a cold drink or just some friendly conversation around the old stove.
According to the store’s Facebook page, the 132-year-old business will be closing on February 1 this year.
“We treasure each memory that has been created around the old stove, the ones created around the tables in our dining room and store front, and we especially treasure the friendships we’ve developed as we’ve grown to know many so well over the years!” the Facebook post read. "We will miss our daily visits with you but know that we will still be involved in activities in the community and will visit with you our friends at those events.”
The Facebook post soon had more than a thousand shares and hundreds of reactions and comments from the community saddened by the news that the store, affectionately known as the “Bethany Mall,” would soon be no more.
It’s clear that the old-fashioned general store will be greatly missed by anyone who ever had the pleasure, and the privilege, to stop in even for a moment and become a member of the McGill’s family.
