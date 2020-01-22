Vice President Pence to visit S.C. for 9th Annual Patriot Dinner

CHARLESTON S.C. (WIS) - Vice President Mike Pence will visit the Palmetto State on Feb. 13 to attend the 2020 Patriot Dinner in Charleston as a special guest speaker and award recipient.
The vice president will also visit West Columbia for a fundraiser on that day, as well.
The Patriot Dinner is hosted by the Citadel Republican Society and will run from 4 to 8 p.m. The 2020 Patriot Dinner will be held at the Holiday Alumni Center at The Citadel.
Ticket prices range from $250 to $20,000.
The Patriot Dinner supports cadets of the Citadel Republican Society and their annual four day trip to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, D.C.
Each year the Patriot Dinner honors a national, state or local official who embodies the selfless leadership of Nathan Hale. Honorees receive the Nathan Hale Patriot Award, a massive Revolutionary War musket mounted for display.
Vice President Pence is this year’s Nathan Hale Patriot Award recipient.
Other awards given at the dinner include two scholarships, the Henry E. Brown Republican Workhorse Award and the Barrett-Buyer Republican Scholarship, as well as the Barrett-Buyer Award.
To purchase a ticket, click or tap here.
