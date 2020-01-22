Two people shot on N. Main St. in Granite Quarry

GRANITE QUARRY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were shot in a Rowan County town Wednesday morning, according to officials.
The shooting happened some time before 11:45 a.m. on the 400 block of N. Main Street, between Crook Street and E. Kerns Street, in Granite Quarry.
The victims’ names and current conditions have not been released.
There is no word on what may have led to the shooting or if anyone was taken into custody.
**This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
