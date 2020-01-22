Towson looks to extend streak vs Elon

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Towson has depended on senior leadership this year while Elon has been fueled heavily by freshmen. For the Tigers, seniors Brian Fobbs, Nakye Sanders, Juwan Gray and Dennis Tunstall have combined to account for 51 percent of the team's scoring, including 59 percent of all points over its last five. On the other hand, freshmen Hunter Woods, Hunter McIntosh and Zac Ervin have collectively scored 43 percent percent of Elon's points this season, including 46 percent of the team's points over its last five games.