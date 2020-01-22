Novant secures city approval for $154 million south Charlotte hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Danielle Chemtob/Charlotte Observer) - The Charlotte City Council approved a plan Tuesday from Novant Health for a new hospital in Ballantyne, allowing the $154 million project to move forward.
The council unanimously agreed to rezone the site for the development on 40 acres at Providence Road West and Johnston Road. The 161,000-square-foot facility will have 36 acute care beds, two operating rooms and a dedicated C-section operating room, Novant said Tuesday. The state approved the proposal last year.
Novant bought the site for $21 million in March, county property records show. It was long home to Hall Family Farm, known for hosting strawberry and pumpkin picking, a corn maze and other activities.
Population growth in the suburbs has prompted the need for more acute care resources in areas like Ballantyne, Roland Bibeau, president of Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, said in a statement.
Novant’s Ballantyne project comes amid a battle between the hospital system and Atrium for hospital beds. Atrium is asking the state to approve six new operating rooms and 76 acute care beds, and Novant is seeking one operating room and 20 acute care beds. (The Ballantyne project is not included in the request).
But state officials won’t allow more than 76 acute care beds in Mecklenburg County from last year’s proposals.
The Ballantyne hospital is expected to open in 2023, Novant said.