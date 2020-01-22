New rules could bump emotional-support animals from planes

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2017, file photo Oscar the cat, who is not a service animal, sits in his carry on travel bag after arriving at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. Industry officials believe many that hundreds of thousands of passengers scam the system each year by claiming they need their pet for emotional support. Those people avoid airline pet fees, which Oscar's owners paid. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File) (Source: Ross D. Franklin)