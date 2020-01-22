New rules could bump emotional-support animals from planes

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2017, file photo Oscar the cat, who is not a service animal, sits in his carry on travel bag after arriving at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. Industry officials believe many that hundreds of thousands of passengers scam the system each year by claiming they need their pet for emotional support. Those people avoid airline pet fees, which Oscar's owners paid. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File) (Source: Ross D. Franklin)
By DAVID KOENIG | AP | January 22, 2020 at 4:43 PM EST - Updated January 22 at 5:41 PM

(AP) - The days of passengers bringing rabbits, turtles and birds on planes as emotional-support animals could be ending.

The U.S. Department of Transportation on Wednesday proposed that only specially trained dogs qualify as service animals, which must be allowed in the cabin at no charge.

Airlines could let passengers bring other animals on board, but hefty fees would apply.

Airlines have complained that some passengers try to get their pets on board for free by claiming they need them for emotional support under the current rules.

