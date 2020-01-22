Molly’s Kids - In between high school and a job, Mayson Archer is now dealing with Leukemia

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mayson Archer is a student at Discovery High School at Newton-Conover, taking both high school classes and college courses. Mayson also works two different jobs - one for a heating and air company. He loves fixing cars (especially Jeeps) and dreams of someday owning a Corvette.
Last summer, before senior year, Mayson started to feel sick. Sometimes, too much pain to go to work. He went to different doctors’ offices and hospitals and in August got the news:
He had Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
Leukemia is the most common childhood cancer. AML is a rapid form. His bone marrow makes tons of abnormal cancer cells that eventually pool in his bone marrow, leaving less room for healthy cells.
Doctors told Mayson it was happening fast in his body.
He started chemo almost immediately after diagnosis. He had four rounds in a five-month span at Brenner's Children's Hospital in Winston-Salem, totaling 83 sessions together.
“Mayson lost lots of weight,” said mom, Stacey Archer. “He needed a feeding tube, had fevers, nausea, hair loss, no appetite, and no taste buds. His blood count dropped. Just watching him get chemo was tough: Anyone administering it had to wear gowns, masks, and two pairs of gloves.”
Mayson finally wrapped treatments this past Dec. 1. Gratefully, he rang the remission bell on Dec. 27.
Stacey says her son is still recovering now, seven to eight weeks later.
“But,” she added. “We’re planning the future with a positive outlook.”
Meaning, Mayson is going to return to school soon. He kept up with his heavy course load while going through all his hospital treatments. He’ll obviously continue with maintenance check-ups, but for now, the Archer family is breathing a little easier.
“It’s not an easy fight by any means,” Stacey said. “But we’re blessed with friends, family, and community. Everyone seems involved in Mayson’s journey.”
Welcome to #MollysKids, Mayson.
*Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.