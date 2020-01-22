Missing 15-year-old last seen at Concord Mills Mall, possibly headed to Virginia

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen at Concord Mills Mall, and may possibly be headed to Virginia.
The Concord Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Amy Rivera, a possible runaway teen last seen at Concord Mills Mall on Saturday, Jan. 18.
Rivera was last seen at the mall after attending a movie at AMC Theaters. Earlier that day, she had been dropped off at the mall by her father, and was to be picked up later in the evening.
Police say friends that were with her at AMC stated that Rivera left before the movie was over, not telling them where she was going. When her friends left at the end of the movie, they could not locate her.
Security video appears to show Rivera outside of mall entrance #1 on the sidewalk alone. As the camera panned away, then back, Rivera was longer visible. Police say it is presumed that she got into a vehicle with someone.
Rivera is described as 5’2” tall and about 120 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with cats on it and black leggings.
At this point, police say it is presumed that Rivera may be attempting to get to a location somewhere in Virginia to meet someone.
The Concord Police Department continues to ask anyone with information regarding the location of Rivera to call 704-920-5000 or contact Cabarrus County Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.
