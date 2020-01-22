Potentially armed man arrested near West Meck HS campus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man, who may have been armed, was arrested near West Mecklenburg High School Wednesday morning.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to the high school off Tuckaseegee Road regarding a potentially armed person.
Officers say they were able to locate at least one suspect who had an active warrant for his arrest. The man, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody.
Officers are still investigating the case.
