Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A 22-year-old man has been charged with stealing $37,000 in items from the home of a South Carolina magistrate. Brice Johnson was charged Tuesday with grand larceny and first-degree burglary, accused of stealing from Charleston County Judge James Gosnell. WCSC-TV reports that Gosnell told officers he left for a camping trip Thursday and returned to find computers, jewelry and vintage coins missing. Court documents say Gosnell called the person who stayed at his house while he was gone, who had Johnson over to the house during that time. An affidavit says the guest who stayed at the judge's house identified Johnson through surveillance footage that showed Johnson carrying some stolen items through the home's living room. It wasn't immediately clear if Johnson has an attorney.