Kannapolis mourns death of former Mayor Bob Misenheimer

“I was saddened by the news of the passing of Bob Misenheimer today. As a teacher and a principal, he devoted his life to educating children to ensure they had the opportunities they needed to succeed. He was dedicated to the City of Kannapolis. He spent more than 24 years moving us forward as a City. The number of times he and I would collaborate on an issue that we deemed important for Kannapolis are innumerable. When I last saw him, he was excited about the direction that our Community was headed. Thanks Bob, for the devotion that you had for the future of Kannapolis,” Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant commented. “Our condolences to Bernie, his daughters, and grandchildren.