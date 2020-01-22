Kannapolis mourns death of former Mayor Bob Misenheimer

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Residents of Kannapolis are mourning the death of former Mayor Bob Misenheimer, and this news comes just days after the death of another former Mayor, Ray Moss, who passed away on Friday.
According to Whitley’s Funeral Home, Misenheimer died at the age of 88 on Tuesday. A visitation is scheduled for Friday at Whitley’s Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, with the funeral set for Saturday at the New Gilead Reformed Church, 2400 Old Concord-Salisbury Road, at 2:00 pm.
Misenheimer served as mayor of Kannapolis from 2005 through 2013, and was elected to five-consecutive terms on the Kannapolis City Council from 1989 to 2005. His tenure as Mayor included the following accomplishments: securing a permanent source of drinking water for the City with the Interbasin Transfer Agreement, breaking ground on the North Carolina Research Campus, construction of the Kannapolis City Hall and Police Headquarters, celebrating the 100th birthday of the City of Kannapolis and sponsoring the 100th Habitat for Humanity House in Cabarrus County.
Misenheimer was a retired educator. From 1980 to 1993, he worked as a high school and middle school principal in the Cabarrus County School District. From 1957 to 1980, he served as a teacher, assistant principal and principal in the Kannapolis School District.
Misenheimer has served on the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College’s Board since 2008. He was currently serving on the building and grounds, institutional advancement & legislature and personnel committees of the Board.
Misenheimer has always been active in the community. He was a member of New Gilead Reformed Church and has served in various leadership positions including deacon, elder and chair of the church and ministry commission. He has served on the SunTrust Bank board of advisors, the Cabarrus County Economic Development Corp. board, the Cabarrus County Parks and Recreation Commission, the North Carolina League of Municipalities transportation committee and more.
He earned a bachelor’s degree from Catawba College, a master’s degree from Appalachian State University, and advanced school administration certification from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
He was married to Bernie Hileman for 62 years and has two children, Mary and Kathy, and three grandchildren, Robert Zieser -Misenheimer, Elizabeth Zieser-Misenheimer and Robinson Price.
“I was saddened by the news of the passing of Bob Misenheimer today. As a teacher and a principal, he devoted his life to educating children to ensure they had the opportunities they needed to succeed. He was dedicated to the City of Kannapolis. He spent more than 24 years moving us forward as a City. The number of times he and I would collaborate on an issue that we deemed important for Kannapolis are innumerable. When I last saw him, he was excited about the direction that our Community was headed. Thanks Bob, for the devotion that you had for the future of Kannapolis,” Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant commented. “Our condolences to Bernie, his daughters, and grandchildren.
