Gaston County woman reunited with her biological family

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The journey continues, as Marla Jones just met her biological father. Maybe some of you remember Marla. Two years ago, she was reunited with her biological brother, Andy. It was a unique tale about an adoption that separated siblings at birth.
Let’s be real, sometimes you hear these types of adoption stories and they’re nightmares – this was a wonderful story about a Gaston County woman who when facing several medical diagnoses, was prompted to start asking questions about her biological parents.
DSS told her both her parents had died, but also assisted with her finding a biological brother. Coincidentally, he lived nearby and was a pastor.
Today, she and Andy remain very close. She says they even act the same, which she finds funny considering they didn’t grow up together.
But in August - through a long process - Marla found out her biological father was still alive.
“Still alive!” she said. “I was beside myself with emotion. I was nervous he wouldn’t like me.”
That worry was wasted.
“His name is Ronald Dixon,” Marla said, “And he is kind and happy we found each other. We look so much alike. In yet another surprise, he also revealed I have five other biological siblings.”
So, track this family tree with me here for a minute.
- Marla grew up with her adopted-brother, Mark.
- Then she met Andy, her biological brother, mom’s side.
- Andy and her have different fathers, but share a mom.
- While thrilled with two brothers, she confessed...
- ...She always wanted a sister.
- Her father revealed she has four, and another brother.
- Marla is the oldest.
- She’s followed by Holly, Sarah, Melissa, Leeann, and Timothy, all on her dad’s side.
“Sometimes good adoption stories are hard to find, but this is one of those,” says Marla. “In deciding to search for my family, I learned you have to hope for the best and prepare for the worst.”
Clearly Marla, you won this lottery.
