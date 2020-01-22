Forever Family: Meet Tazavion

As we prepared for the upcoming filming day with Tazavion and several other children, our director was excited at the idea of going to the fair, eating cotton candy, corn dogs, and riding on the rides. However, one of the things that we do not always show is that there can be stretches of time where the children and workers have to sit and wait. There are a lot of technical aspects during filming that take a good deal of time and patience. For children from trauma one of the things you will hear is how many foster children can have a tendency to be impulsive and very active. These traits are seen frequently in children from trauma as a result of their pasts with neglect and abuse where they lived on high alert for so long, sometimes just trying to survive.