First Alert: Wet end to the workweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With high-pressure center right over the WBV viewing area, dry, cold conditions will persist for a couple of more days before rain returns on Friday.
There’ll be plenty of sunshine to go around today, but yet again, most Charlotte-area neighborhoods will struggle to get much above the middle 40s this afternoon. With that area of high-pressure still nearby tonight, temperatures will be cold again with most neighborhoods falling back to the middle 20s at daybreak Thursday.
I’m forecasting increasing and thickening clouds on Thursday with afternoon readings rebounding to near 50° before rain chances quickly ramp up predawn on Friday.
A First Alert has been issued for Friday, as rain is back in the forecast. Friday will be wet and cold with highs in the upper 40s and the rain will continue Friday night, so factor that in if you have plans to head out on the town.
The late-week rain will total about an inch or so before it tapers down rapidly Friday evening with a good deal of sunshine expected to quickly return for the weekend. High temperatures are forecast to rise into the low to mid 50s both days of the weekend.
Hope you have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
