Cold air will give way to wet weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another night lies ahead with bitterly cold temperatures for the early birds on Wednesday morning.
Tuesday’s low was 23 degrees, we’re forecasting a low of 21 degrees Wednesday morning. Once we get past that, temperatures will start slowly trending upward again this week with highs jumping back into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees for the remainder of the work week. That follows two straight days with highs failing to escape the 30s.
With the milder weather will also come wet weather.
Rain will like dominate the day on Friday from morning to evening and we’ve issued a First Alert Day to highlight that forecast and give everyone extra notice in time to adjust your plans.
The good news for you weekend warriors is the rain will be gone by daybreak Saturday and the entire weekend looks mostly sunny and dry with highs in the mid 50s.
That pattern should carry over into the first half of next week as well.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
