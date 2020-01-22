CMS looks to recoup over $1 million in funds spent on failing crisis alert system

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The system expected to allow staff to alert a school of a problem with the click of a button is now leaving the district to face even bigger problems.
Leaders say the crisis alert system, made by Centegix, doesn’t work.
“Technology is only as good as the people who operate it,” said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston.
Out of the $1.75 million total allotted for the crisis alert system, almost $900,000 came from Mecklenburg County funding and more than $200,000 came from bond funds. School and county leaders aren’t pleased with the turnout of the system - and neither are parents
“It is, it’s very disappointing," said one parent.
Parents suggested the money could’ve been spent on hiring physical security teams for the schools instead.
“And metal detectors - I think if those two ideas were put in place, then you’ll see a decline in crime,” the parent added.
Centegix won what’s called a “Request for Proposal,” or an RFP, through the statutory process established by state law. Purchase orders were used based on that to buy the systems for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. CMS feels they will be able to get their funds back, given the process it took to get here.
CMS says since August it tested the crisis alert system at 10 schools. Then it moved to pilot mode at four schools.
CMS says it still utilizes its two K-9 security dogs in schools and encourage students to follow the rule: If you see something, say something.
