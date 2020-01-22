Cabarrus County commissioners approve support of second amendment resolution

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the support of a second amendment resolution Tuesday night.
The board amended Tuesday night’s meeting agenda to add a discussion and potential resolution regarding the second amendment. Board members asked the county attorney which of the four was considered viable, reasonable and legal resolution. There was one of the four he felt met that and Cabarrus County Sheriff Van Shaw agreed.
Board Chairman Steve Morris read the resolution Tuesday night.
“Each member of the Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners expresses a deep and abiding commitment to protecting all of the constitutional rights of the citizens of Cabarrus County, and to stand in opposition to any law, executive order, resolution or edict that would unconstitutionally infringe upon a citizen’s rights under the second amendment of the United States Constitution and the North Carolina Constitution to keep and bear arms,” part of the resolution read.
A growing list of counties in the local area have been discussing similar resolutions. Lincoln County and Alexander County passed resolutions to become “Second Amendment Sanctuaries” in early January. Rowan County also passed a similar resolution. Iredell County, Union County and Gaston County are expected to vote soon, some as early as next week.
Cabarrus County did not use the term “sanctuary” in their resolution.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.