BJ’s to close its Metropolitan location. Here’s what we know.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (The Charlotte Observer) - Heads up, midtown shoppers — you’re about to drive a little farther to buy your Larabars and and Ben & Jerry’s in bulk.
The BJ’s Wholesale club at 900 Metropolitan Ave. is closing by Feb. 1, along with another location in Geneva, N.Y, said Kristy Houston, BJ’s director of public relations and social media. The store no longer appears on the website’s club locator function.
“We are committed to supporting our Team Members through this transition,” she said in an email. Employees will be eligible to apply for positions at other BJ’s locations and will be eligible for severance.
The warehouse club retailer has 217 stores, primarily on the East Coast, and 140 gas locations. That number will remain the same because it’s also opening locations in Pensacola, Florida, and Chesterfield, Michigan, Houston said. Its website touts 5.5 million members who generate $12.7 billion in annual sales.
Houston said, “These closures are based on a review of club performance as well as real estate and market evaluation. We expect many members to shop at other nearby BJ’s clubs and on bjs.com.”
Member benefits include same-day grocery delivery, online ordering for in-club pickup and coupons on the BJ’s mobile app.
Remaining BJ’s locations in the Charlotte area will include Pineville, Concord and Mooresville. Don’t want to drive? Members will also be eligible for a refund of their membership fees, Houston said. Refunds are available at a club location or by writing a letter to BJ’s Wholesale Club, Inc., Attn: Membership, 25 Research Drive, Westborough, MA 01581.
