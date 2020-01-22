Anonymous Good Samaritan gives Celine Dion tickets to #MollysKids

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Céline Dion performed Tuesday night at the Spectrum Center in uptown Charlotte and 15-year-old Ally Davis was there because of you guys.
An anonymous donor – a high school senior! – reached out with a beautiful email.
“Back in July, I purchased two tickets to see Celine Dion, but due to college auditions and a crazy hectic life, I will not be able to go," this person wrote. "The tickets I have are floor seating, in Row I in the second section, center stage. They are wheelchair accessible, and really good seats. I had the pleasure of seeing Celine in Vegas, so I thought what better way to spread the love of music, than to let someone else go and have to chance to see her live instead of me? I don't know if any of your #Mollyskids are interested, but if you know anyone who'd love to go for free, please let me know!”
Didn't take long to find the very grateful, Ally Davis.
Ally, as many of you know, has just beaten lymphoma a second time. She’s from Cabarrus County and using her personal journey to help other pediatric cancer patients. She started her own Foundation (www.teamallyfoundation.com) and helped multiple kids this year, as well as sponsor a music festival in China Grove, where more than $50,000 was raised to further blood cancer research.
As far as her own medical updates, Ally received a stem cell transplant last May, and set a record for a post-transplant hospital stay of only 16 days. She then rang the remission bell last October. Because of that stem cell transplant, she is completely immune-compromised. She has to get all her immunization shots again, from childbirth to now. Not a super fun thought.
Which is partly why she focuses so much on other people, specifically, kids.
While juggling high school and early college classes, Ally is also planning several events throughout 2020, including a chili cook-off for this Saturday, January 25th, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Twenty-Six Acres Brewing Company in Concord. All-you-can-eat wristbands will be sold at the door for $20. Several Team Ally Kids (and some #MollysKids!), will be in attendance.
But before Saturday, was Tuesday night. Celine. Ally will had up-close-and-personal seats.
-Molly
PS: To the selfless and thoughtful high school senior, thank you. You know who you are.
*Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
