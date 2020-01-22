Anonymous Good Samaritan gives Celine Dion tickets to #MollysKids

“Back in July, I purchased two tickets to see Celine Dion, but due to college auditions and a crazy hectic life, I will not be able to go," this person wrote. "The tickets I have are floor seating, in Row I in the second section, center stage. They are wheelchair accessible, and really good seats. I had the pleasure of seeing Celine in Vegas, so I thought what better way to spread the love of music, than to let someone else go and have to chance to see her live instead of me? I don't know if any of your #Mollyskids are interested, but if you know anyone who'd love to go for free, please let me know!”