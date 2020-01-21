Wolfpack ends long skid against Virginia, 53-51

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (AP) - D.J. Funderburk scored 14 points before fouling out and North Carolina State overcame a second-half scoring drought of more than 10 minutes in a 53-51 victory against Virginia.
C.J. Bryce added 13 points for the Wolfpack, including a jumper with 27 seconds left after allowing the shot clock to race to near 0:00. That made it 52-47.
The victory ended an eight-game losing streak against the Cavaliers.
Virginia had used a 15-0 run during the N.C. State scoring drought to take a 46-42 lead, but could not finish it off.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)