Wade scores 23 to lift Old Dominion past Charlotte 66-62

NORFOLK, V.A. (AP) - Jason Wade had a career-high 23 points as Old Dominion narrowly beat Charlotte 66-62.
Kalu Ezikpe’s fast-break dunk with nine seconds remaining sealed it for the Monarchs. A.J. Oliver II had 12 points for Old Dominion. Malik Curry added 11 points, and Aaron Carver had seven points and 15 rebounds.
Drew Edwards had 18 points for the 49ers (10-7, 4-2).
Jordan Shepherd added 15 points and six assists, and Jahmir Young had 11 points and six rebounds.
