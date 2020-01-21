Pizza delivery driver shoots armed robbers during overnight attack in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people were arrested and three were shot in a robbery attempt of an armed pizza delivery driver in east Charlotte late Monday night.
The incident happened around 11:50 p.m. at the Hillrock Estates Apartments on Magnolia Hill Drive, just off of Eastway Drive.
Police say the victim was delivering pizza when four robbers approached him. The victim says one of the suspects pointed a weapon at his head, and that’s when he pulled out his pistol and shot at the robbers.
The suspects, later identified by police as as a 15-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy, 18-year-old Toybyus Banks, and 20-year-old Nemiah MnInnis, fled the scene but were arrested a short time later.
The 15 and 16-year-old were charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. Banks and McInnis face charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.
"The safety and wellbeing of our employees and customers is among our highest priorities. We are currently cooperating with authorities in this ongoing investigation,” A spokesperson with Papa Johns told WBTV.
We are asking the company whether their drivers are allowed to carry firearms and whether this driver will face any consequences. We reached out to other delivery services to learn their firearm policies.
“Uber prohibits riders and their guests, as well as driver and delivery partners, from carrying firearms of any kind while using the app, to the extent permitted by applicable law,” according to a statement from Uber.
“We certainly encourage anti-weapons policies, but cannot police it. All of the stores in North Carolina belong to independent, local franchise owners, who are responsible for their own employee policies,” a spokesperson for Domino’s told WBTV.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.