SLED joins search for missing Dillon County man last seen in July

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are continuing to search for a Dillon County man who has been missing since July.
South Carolina Law Enforcement Division spokesperson Tommy Crosby said Tuesday morning that SLED has joined the search for Julandon McCallum.
Relatives said McCallum, 22, was last seen at the Tall Pines convenience store in Hamer on July 13.
“It’s been a stressful time in my family’s life, waking up every day and not knowing where our loved one is,” Simone Dixon, McCallum’s mother, told WMBF News in August.
If you or anyone you know has any information that could help find McCallum, contact the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency.
