Police in Salisbury charge two with sex crimes involving children

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men have been recently charged by Salisbury Police with sex crimes involving children.
On Friday, police charged Clayton J. Briggs, 67, with statutory rape/sex offense and taking indecent liberties with a minor.
In a separate case, police charged Alejandro Gonzales Lopez, 44, with first degree statutory rape, statutory sex offense, and taking indecent liberties with a child.
No additional details were released. This story will be updated.
