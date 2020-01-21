Police in Salisbury charge two with sex crimes involving children

Police in Salisbury charge two with sex crimes involving children
Clayton Briggs, 67, was charged on Friday. (Source: Salisbury Police)
January 21, 2020 at 6:52 AM EST - Updated January 21 at 6:52 AM

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men have been recently charged by Salisbury Police with sex crimes involving children.

On Friday, police charged Clayton J. Briggs, 67, with statutory rape/sex offense and taking indecent liberties with a minor.

In a separate case, police charged Alejandro Gonzales Lopez, 44, with first degree statutory rape, statutory sex offense, and taking indecent liberties with a child.

No additional details were released. This story will be updated.

