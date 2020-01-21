Money, Politics and Panthers: Charlotte elected leaders receive donations from Panthers brass right before MLS talks

The biggest donation was from Tepper to Lyle’s campaign committee. Tepper made a $5,200 contribution, the maximum allowed at the time it was made. The contribution was made on August 13, 2019, a little more than a month before city council was first briefed in a closed-door session about Tepper’s bid for an MLS team and how that would likely require investment of tax dollars in Bank of America Stadium and various other projects.