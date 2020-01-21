Mom accused of leaving infant child in hot closet faces Gaston Co. judge

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A mom accused of leaving her baby girl in a hot closet faced a judge in Gaston County Tuesday.
Emoni Burnett is accused of involuntary manslaughter. Her child Ava Threatt died in August. During Burnett’s first appearance in court, she entered the room and was instantly emotional. She listened as the prosecution detailed her daughter’s death.
“[It was] essentially an overheating death,” they said. “So, very similar to a hot car death, but the circumstances were a hot house death.”
Pointing to an autopsy, they said 14-month-old Ava Threatt was left in a closet, on a hot day in August, that the child was unresponsive when police arrived, and her body temperature at the hospital was more than 100 degrees.
Tuesday, Burnett made an emotional plea to the judge.
“Ava Elizabeth Threatt was my baby,” she said. “I loved my baby. I’m going to miss her joyful spirit, her laugh, everything. And now that she’s gone, every day I’m in this jail, part of me is missing. My daughter is gone.”
Burnett said she believes the boyfriend she was living with off New Hope Road may have had something to do with her daughter’s death.
“I would never hurt my child,” she said. “Never in a million years. I loved my baby.”
Deputies ultimately found her staying in Florida. She told the judge she was not fleeing her charges, but the reminders of her daughter, back home.
“Her dresses, her toys, it was too much for me mentally,” she said. “I just needed a change of scenery, something for a little peace, a way to cope with this.”
The judge secured a bond for Burnett of $50,000. She is scheduled for another appearance in court, in February.
