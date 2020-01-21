Man hit by train while walking on railroad tracks in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was hit by a train and seriously injured in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say the man was walking on railroad tracks near Old Pineville Road and Pineville Point Road when he was struck by a Norfolk Southern train around 4 p.m.
The man was taken to the hospital by Medic with serious injuries.
Officers are on scene investigating and portions of Archdale Road and Old Pineville Road will be shut down temporarily.
Officials did not provide any other information.
