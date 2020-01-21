Jackson couple awaken to find man holding baby breaking through their front door

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Harlen Cavett and his wife were in bed asleep in their Verdemont Street home when they were awakened by the sound of broken glass Monday morning around 6:30 a.m.
“We heard a loud banging at our door," Harlen Cavett said. "By the time I came out of the bedroom, I see the person in the glass.”
Cavett says suddenly the man burst through the door. He raised his gun and fired, and then stopped stunned to see what was in his arms.
“I saw he had a baby girl and he was holding the baby like a human shield," Cavett said. “He ran through my house and went in there and got in my bed holding the baby as such in my bed.”
Harlen says the man started mumbling strange things. He called police who arrived and removed the man and baby.
Both had minor injuries from breaking through the glass.
“My thought was they were coming in to actually hurt us,” said Cavett.
Luckily, Harlen and his wife were unhurt in the incident.
Police say the man had been in an altercation with a woman just prior to forcing his way into a home he had no business being in.
The man and child’s injuries were non life-threatening.
