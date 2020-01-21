‘Hazardous’ conditions force school delays in NC mountains

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several schools in the North Carolina mountain counties were delayed Tuesday morning due to inclement weather.
Avery County Schools announced they would be operating on a three-hour delay due to “hazardous conditions” that accumulated overnight. The district says they will continue to monitor road conditions as daylight approaches.
Watauga County Schools issued a two-hour delay due to inclement weather.
Buses for Watauga County Schools will run their normal routes, the district says.
Cold air moved in overnight, and temperatures reached 12 degrees in Boone.
