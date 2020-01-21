Fournier, Vucevic lead Magic past Hornets 106-83

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Evan Fournier scored 26 points and the Orlando Magic beat Charlotte 106-83, handing the Hornets their seventh consecutive loss.
Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 10 rebounds for Orlando, which closed out a six-game trip with a 3-3 record. Terrence Ross added 19 points.
Malik Monk scored 20 points and P.J. Washington had 19 for the Hornets, who have not won since Jan. 4.
