Duo accused of shooting man during robbery in Chester

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man and woman were arrested after deputies say they planned to rob a man near a cell phone tower in Chester, but the victim ended up getting shot twice.
The incident happened on January 14 on Simpson Road near Culp Road in the Edgemoor community. According to court documents, 19-year-old Destiny T. Mickles met the victim online and arranged to meet him at the location “with the intention of committing a robbery.”
Deputies say that during the robbery Mickles’ alleged accomplice, 25-year-old Sammari De’Antrez McFadden shot the victim twice.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was flown to a Charlotte hospital where he underwent surgery. There is no word on his current condition.
Mickles was arrested two days later and charged with accessory before the fact of a felony, robbery/attempted robbery, and criminal conspiracy.
McFadden was arrested on January 18 and charged with attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, armed robbery with a deadly weapon and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
No further information has been released.
