Driver crashes into Charlotte bar, seriously injures one person in hit-and-run

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a driver crashed into a Charlotte bar and fled the scene, leaving one person seriously injured early Sunday morning.
The incident happened at STATS Restaurant Bar on David Cox Road around 1 a.m.
A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department incident report states that a person suffered possibly broken bones in the incident and was taken to the hospital.
The report states that the driver in this incident used their vehicle in an attempted murder of the person. The driver crashed their vehicle into the bar, then fled the scene.
There’s no word on any arrests or possible suspects.
This is a developing story and officials did not provide any other information.
