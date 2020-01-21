Coldest temps of the season come tonight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As high-pressure builds our way from the Midwest, dry, cold conditions will persist across the WBTV for a couple of more days. There’ll be plenty of sunshine to go around today, but yet again, most Charlotte-area neighborhoods will struggle to get much out of the 30s.
With that area of high-pressure right over us tonight, temperatures will be even colder with most neighborhoods falling back to near 20° at daybreak Wednesday.
Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies, with afternoon highs improving a little bit, making it back to the upper 40s late in the day.
I’m forecasting increasing clouds on Thursday with afternoon readings rebounding to near 50° before rain chances ramp up on Friday.
A First Alert has been issued for Friday, as rain is back in the forecast. Friday will be wet and cold with highs in the upper 40s and the rain will continue Friday night, so factor that in if you have plans to head out on the town.
Stay on top of weather in your area by downloading the WBTV Weather App.
Rain chances will likely taper down rapidly Saturday morning with sunshine expected to quickly return. High temperatures are forecast to rise into the mid 50s both days of the weekend.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.