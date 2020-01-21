Cold air continues to grip the region

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A massive area of Canadian High Pressure continues to pump cold air from the north into the Carolinas.
Monday’s high temperature of 39 degrees will likely be the coldest afternoon we see for the rest of the week, but that won’t stop the next three days from seeing lows persist in the 20s. So keep those heavy coats handy.
We’ll see a gradual warming trend his week, but highs will never get much above the low 50s which is considered a normal pattern for this time of year.
Sunshine will dominate most of this week which will help take the edge off this cold air, but it will give way to rain coming our way Friday.
Early indications are the rain will move out quickly Saturday which should set up fair weather for outdoor enthusiasts.
Stay warm,
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
