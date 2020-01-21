Catawba College President Brien Lewis accepts new position at Transylvania University

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Brien Lewis, who served as the president of Catawba College for the past eight years, will become President of Transylvania University in Lexington, KY, beginning July 1.
Lewis, 52, announced his resignation as the 23rd president of Catawba on July 8, 2019, effective at the end of the spring semester, 2020. He will be the 27th president in Transylvania University’s 240-year history.
William T. Young Jr., Chair of the Transylvania University Board of Trustees, made the announcement Tuesday.
Young said that Lewis’ 20 years in higher education was a key factor in the selection process.
“His experience as a college president, his commitment to students’ personal and intellectual development, and his passion for shaping, delivering and providing access to the finest collegiate experience are all characteristics that influenced our decision,” Young said. “I am delighted that Brien Lewis will serve as Transylvania’s next president. His selection comes with the unanimous approval of both the Presidential Search Committee and Board of Trustees after an extensive national search that included a large pool of highly qualified and distinguished applicants.”
In a Transylvania press release, Lewis cited the strength of Transylvania’s existing culture, priorities and its willingness to innovate.
“Transylvania should build on its enduring strengths: a highly personal learning environment infused with its core commitment to academic excellence and a powerful sense of community,” Lewis said. “Transylvania’s next president must be a catalyst, motivator and facilitator committed to the value and purpose of intellectual and personal development. Transylvania continues to serve as a pioneer in higher education, originating new lines of thought, activities and methods for a rapidly evolving 21st century.”
In a letter to the Catawba faculty and staff on Tuesday, Lewis said that he and his wife, Laura, “deeply appreciate the many expressions of support and encouragement we have received in the past few months.” He said that he is especially grateful to the Leadership Team at Catawba and to all who have been so generous with their time, fielding reference calls and answering questions on his behalf.
“As I noted last summer when I announced that this academic year would be my last at Catawba, our family has enjoyed our time here tremendously and we feel that the College has made a lot of progress,” Lewis said. “We look forward to working diligently with each of you during our remaining months here to strengthen Catawba, move the College forward, and prepare for a smooth transition with our successors.”
Bill Graham, Chair of the Catawba Board of Trustees, said that “the Trustees and Catawba family appreciate all the contributions that Brien has made to the college and the community and wish Brien and Laura much success in this new endeavor.”
Lewis became Catawba’s President in 2012 after serving at Winthrop University in Rock Hill, S.C., as Vice President for Development and Alumni Relations, founding Dean of University College, and Associate Professor of Business Administration.
The Catawba Board of Trustees is conducting a national search for Catawba’s 24th president.
