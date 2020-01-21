Bundle up - Even colder temps are settling in tonight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This morning, we woke up to temperatures in the low to mid 20s. The lowest temperature was 23° at the CLT airport. We have gotten down to 23° two other times so far this season (once in November and once in December).
Tomorrow morning, we will shave off a few more degrees. We are aiming for a low of 21°. That would make it the new coldest temperature. With just a light breeze factored in, it will likely feel like the teens in the morning. In the mountains, it will actually be in the teens and feel like the single digits at times.
Wednesday will feature temps that are just a little milder than today. Highs will reach the upper 40s in the afternoon. Thursday will be mainly cloudy and highs will be around 50°.
The next First Alert will come on Friday. Most of us will see rain moving into the picture. There’s a small chance that a few places in the mountains could see a little winter mix first thing in the morning before it turns to all rain. Highs will be in the 40s.
By Saturday morning, the precipitation will be exiting for most of us and highs will return to the 50s. However, the mountains could see some leftover snow showers lasting into the day.
Have a great day!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
