10-year-old Charlotte boy saves money to help the homeless in his community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 10-year-old from Charlotte is embodying all that Martin Luther King Jr. stood for by helping those less fortunate than him.
For the second year in a row, Jaylan Henderson has saved up money to buy to help homeless people in his community. This year, he raised enough money to buy more than 300 gifts.
“He saved up money to buy doughnuts and water to set up today on Martin Luther King’s birthday,” said Jaylan’s mom, Jagina McClinton. “He loves helping the homeless. He has a passion for the homeless people.”
Jaylan delivered the gifts Monday morning to two shelters.
He hopes to continue his charity work for years to come.
