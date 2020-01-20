Well below average temperatures over the next few days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As high pressure builds our way from the Midwest, dry, cold conditions will persist across the WBTV for several more days.
There’s plenty of sunshine in the forecast today, but we’ll struggle to get back to the lower 40s around Charlotte on this MLK Day. There will also be a noticeable breeze today, though it won’t be a gusty as it was on Sunday.
As the breeze backs off tonight, temperatures will be even colder with most neighborhoods falling back to near 20° at daybreak Tuesday.
Both Tuesday and Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies, with daybreak readings in the 20s and afternoon highs in the 40s, below average for late January.
I’m still forecasting at least partly sunny skies on Thursday with afternoon readings rebounding to near 50° before rain chances ramp up on Friday.
Rain chances are expected to linger into at least the first half of Saturday, but if the long-range model timing holds, we should dry out Saturday afternoon. High temperatures Saturday are expected to rebound to the upper 50s, before more sunshine returns in the Sunday forecast with afternoon readings in the mid 50s.
Have a great start to the week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.