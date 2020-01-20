Three teens accused of shooting, robbing another teen during drug transaction

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three teenagers are facing multiple charges after police say they assaulted, robbed and shot another teen during an alleged drug transaction over the weekend.
The incident happened around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday on Scaleybark Road, near Aycock Lane, in southwest Charlotte. Police say a 17-year-old was struck in the head with a blunt object, shot in the shoulder and robbed during an apparent drug sale.
The victim was taken to hospital and is expected to be OK.
Officers say they quickly learned that 18-year-old Amed Lino was involved, and immediately began trying to locate him. A short time later, they spotted Lino in a vehicle with two others on S. Tryon Street and tried to pull him over, but he jumped from the car and tried to run away on foot.
He was then located and arrested, along with the two other teens who were in the car. Police say various narcotics, cash and a stolen firearm were also found in the vehicle.
Once arrested, Lino was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession with the intent to sale/deliver marijuana, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and resist/delay/obstruct a law enforcement officer.
Another 18-year-old in the car, Jose Reyes, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession with the intent to sale/deliver marijuana, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Officials say Reyes has charges for multiple car break-ins, weapons offenses, armed robbery, common law robbery and has previously been court-ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device.
The third person in the car, a 17-year-old, was charged as a juvenile for armed robbery. The teen’s name has not been released due to his age.
Anyone with further information about the incident is urged to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.